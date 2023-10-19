Williams (hamstring) is expected to be activated and suit up for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams, who had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, appears on track to be fully activated from IR in time to play versus Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football. Official word on his status will come prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Williams is indeed active he may only be in line to handle a handful of touches behind lead back Alvin Kamara. That would also mark the first time this season that Williams and Kamara have been available at the same time.