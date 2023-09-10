Williams will serve as the Saints' lead running back Sunday against the Titans with Kendre Miller (hamstring) inactive, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Once news broke in early August of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension to begin the season, Williams at least was poised to share backfield work with Miller, a rookie third-round pick. But Miller hasn't been able to practice since late August due to a hamstring injury, leaving the bulk of RB reps to Williams. The only New Orleans backs that are active Sunday are Kirk Merritt and Tony Jones, while Taysom Hill also may get the occasional carry. Williams is coming off a career-best campaign in which he notched 274 touches for 1,139 yards from scrimmage and 17 rushing TDs in 17 games, so he's primed to keep the momentum going in the early going this year.