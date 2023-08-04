Williams is set to begin the 2023 season atop New Orleans' running back depth chart, as Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the season for his role in a 2022 altercation in Las Vegas.

Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints in the offseason after leading the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns as a member of the Lions last season. He's expected to handle the majority of backfield touches while Kamara serves his suspension, though rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller will also be looking to carve out a role.