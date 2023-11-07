Williams compiled three rushes for six yards and hauled in two of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 24-17 victory against Chicago.

Williams played his second-highest percentage of offensive snaps this season (42), but he still found himself in a backseat role to leading rushers Alvin Kamara (26) and Taysom Hill (52). These two accounted for 20 of the team's 27 carries Sunday, as they now lead the team in rushing yards this season with 346 and 255, respectively. Williams showed that he could be an effective stopgap running back while Kamara was suspended to begin the season. But, it looks like he'll be relegated to a minimal role now that the team is fully leaning into an effective one-two punch with Kamara and Hill.