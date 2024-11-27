Williams (groin) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
This marks Williams' first on-field work since Nov. 7, as he appears to have used the Saints' Week 12 bye to improve, health-wise. His last game action occurred Week 8 at the Chargers, so he may need to string together multiple practices in a row to have a chance to return Sunday against the Rams.
