Williams (hamstring) rushed five times for 14 yards and wasn't targeted in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Williams logged 12 fewer carries than backfield mate Alvin Kamara in their first game together, unsurprising given the elevated volume the latter had already seen during his first three games. Williams may see his workload tick up a bit further in coming games, but Kamara appears to be entrenched as the clear lead back while handling a heavier workload than in seasons past, at least for the time being.