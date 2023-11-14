Williams recorded four carries for seven yards and reeled in his only target for three yards during Sunday's 27-19 defeat versus the Vikings.

Williams logged fewer than five rushing attempts for the second week in a row, as he was once again neglected in the Saints' rushing offense. The 224-pound backup has had an extremely limited role since returning from IR in Week 7. This persisted Sunday even though the team's leading rushers this season Alvin Kamara and Taysom logged just nine and one carry, respectively. While New Orleans' lack of rushing success combined with falling behind early certainly did not help his production, Williams' lack of usage over the last four weeks (18 rushing attempts, 57 yards) indicates that he's not worth any significant attention from fantasy managers.