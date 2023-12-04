Williams recorded five rushes for 10 yards and hauled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat versus the Lions.

Williams tallied five or fewer rushing attempts for the fifth time in the last six games. His usage in the rushing game remained minimal despite the absence of rookie running back Kendre Miller (ankle) for the second week in a row. Instead, top runing back Alvin Kamara and versatile tight end Taysom Hill continued to form a unique one-two punch, accouting for 27 carries for 110 yards and three rushing scores. Wideout Lynn Bowden also got involved with two rushing attempts while Rashid Shaheed (thigh), who usually serves as a rushing threat on end arounds, was inactive Sunday. Barring any injuries to Kamara and/or Hill moving forward, Williams should continue to play a negligible role in this rushing attack.