Williams is among the key Saints players who are not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Underhill, primary running back Alvin Kamara (suspension) is also slated to watch Sunday's game from the sideline, as just about the entire team's starting offensive skill players will not suit up. This includes quarterback Derek Carr and super-utility player Taysom Hill. Rookie Kendre Miller does appear set to play, as he's fully suited up with a brace on his injured right knee, according to John Hendrix of SI.com. Running back Darrel Williams, Kirk Merritt (hamstring) and Ellis Merriweather are all in uniform pregame as well, per Hendrix, and it's likely these three will filter in behind Miller as part of the Saints' rushing rotation Sunday.