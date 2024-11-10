Williams (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Williams sat out the Week 9 loss to Carolina, but he appeared to be tracking toward a return this weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday. However, he took a step backward with no participation in Friday's practice and will now miss a second straight contest. With Williams sidelined once again, Jordan Mims is left as the lone available backup running back behind Alvin Kamara.