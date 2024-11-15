Williams (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
With Williams missing a third straight game, Jordan Mims figures to again serve as the No. 2 running back behind workhorse Alvin Kamara. Williams didn't practice at all this week, and his next chance to play will be on the other side of an upcoming Week 12 bye.
