Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Williams as a September lineup option didn't work out how drafters imagined, with 52 total yards Week 1 followed by an early exit due to the hamstring injury Week 2. He'll now miss one game and possibly more, before returning to a Saints offense that will have Alvin Kamara back from suspension. Fantasy utility at some point this year is still a distinct possibility, though it may now rely on the possibility of Kamara missing time due to an injury rather than the guaranteed of his three-game suspension. For Week 3, the Saints have Tony Jones and Kendre Miller on hand for RB snaps, in addition to the every-present options of giving Taysom Hill more carries and/or Derek Carr more pass attempts.
More News
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Absent again Friday•
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Absent from practice again•
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Sits out walk-through practice•
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Expected to miss time•
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Return doubtful•
-
Saints' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return•