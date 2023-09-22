Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Williams as a September lineup option didn't work out how drafters imagined, with 52 total yards Week 1 followed by an early exit due to the hamstring injury Week 2. He'll now miss one game and possibly more, before returning to a Saints offense that will have Alvin Kamara back from suspension. Fantasy utility at some point this year is still a distinct possibility, though it may now rely on the possibility of Kamara missing time due to an injury rather than the guaranteed of his three-game suspension. For Week 3, the Saints have Tony Jones and Kendre Miller on hand for RB snaps, in addition to the every-present options of giving Taysom Hill more carries and/or Derek Carr more pass attempts.