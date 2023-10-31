Williams tallied six carries for 30 yards and caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 38-27 victory over the Colts.

Williams' production remained largely the same for the second week in a row, as he continued to serve as the Saints' No. 2 running back behind bell-cow back Alvin Kamara, who logged 17 carries Sunday. However, the team's leading rusher was actually hybrid tight end Taysom Hill, as he logged 63 rushing yards on nine carries. Hill and Kamara also accounted for all three of the team's rushing scores versus Indianapolis. Meanwhile, Williams has totaled 44 rushing yards while playing less than 25 percent of offensive snaps over the past two weeks. While Williams was largely expected to be a consistent RB2 while seeing considerable run in short-yardage situations, his usage since returning from IR seems to indicate otherwise. He'll look to play a bigger role Week 9 versus Chicago.