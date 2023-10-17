The Saints designated Williams (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams was listed as a limited participant Monday on the Saints' initial Week 7 injury report, but because the report was merely an estimate, his 21-day evaluation window wasn't opened. The Saints held a walk-through session Tuesday, and with Williams participating on a limited basis, the team now has the next three weeks to activate him from IR. Given that New Orleans is unlikely to hold a rigorous practice session Wednesday to provide a gauge of Williams' health, the 28-year-old doesn't seem especially likely to be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars. Instead, a return to action Week 8 at Indianapolis or Week 9 versus the Bears is probably more realistic for Williams, who is expected to work in complementary fashion to Alvin Kamara as a short-yardage and early-down specialist.