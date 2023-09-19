Williams is questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Williams exited the game in the second quarter after accumulating 29 yards on nine carries. With Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Kirk Merritt (coach's decision) both inactive, Tony Jones is currently the the team's only healthy running back. It remains to be seen if Williams will be able to return.