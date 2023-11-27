Williams rushed twice for six yards and and brought in both targets for four yards in the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran back didn't see any benefit from the absence of rookie backfield mate Kendre Miller (ankle), as the versatile Lynn Bowden actually recorded the same amount of carries and gained 38 more yards than Williams. Williams has just 47 carries all season, and he hasn't come close to matching the 18 rush attempts he logged back in Week 1 while Alvin Kamara was still on suspension. Williams' minimal role and Miller's possible return in a difficult Week 13 matchup against the Lions' tough run defense makes the former a fantasy non-factor for the time being.