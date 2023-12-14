Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had his reps capped in practice for the second day in a row, but if he's able to maintain that level of activity Friday or upgrade to full participation, he should be in good position to play this weekend versus the Giants. After scoring 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions in 2022, Williams has yet to find the end zone through his nine appearances with the Saints and is averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry.