Williams (hamstring) is now considered doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Williams originially was considered questionable to return, so he is not trending in the right direction. He exited the game in the second quarter after recording 29 yards on nine carries. As a result, Tony Jones is currently the only healty running back on the roster. However, the Saints have also been utilizing packages around the versatile Taysom Hill.