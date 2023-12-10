Williams recorded 11 rushes for 43 yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 28-6 win against the Panthers.

Williams topped 10 carries for the first time since Week 1 against Tennessee when he recorded 18 carries for a season-high 45 yards. Just like the season opener, the veteran running back received additional opportunities due to injuries to one of the Saints' top rushing options. Alvin Kamara was available Week 14, but he was without his top running mate, as do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill was inactive due to foot and hand injuries. This led the Saints to ask more out of Williams, whose aggressive and physical rushing style somewhat mimics Hill's unique abilities. The 224-pound back went on to record one of his most efficient rushing performances of the season, as he had averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on 52 attempts through his first eight games of the season. Kamara still paced this ground game with 12 carries for 56 yards, and he got the team's lone rushing touchdown with a nine-yard score to open the second quarter. Williams will likely once again work as a complementary back if Hill remains sidelined Week 14 against the Giants.