Williams notched three rushes for five yards and reeled in both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 14-11 win versus the Giants.

Williams saw a bit more action than when he finished with just one reception against the Rams last week. The 29-year-old running back appeared to fill a larger role in the absence of Taysom Hill (knee), who had been the team's No. 2 rusher behind Alvin Kamara this season. However, Williams still served as the Saints' No. 3 rushing threat, as second-year back Kendre Miller logged a season-high 10 carries after missing the previous four games with a hamstring issue. If Sunday's game is any indication of how the rushing responsibilities will be split going forward, then Williams would still be left with little-to-no relevance in fantasy. New Orleans will next play versus the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.