Williams is in line to lead the Saints backfield Sunday versus the Falcons with Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive.

Kamara is sitting out for the first time since Week 3, which typically would afford his replacement plenty of work. That may be the case for Williams on Sunday, but he's averaged a career-low 3.0 yards on 92 carries, hauled in 15 of 17 passes for 54 yards and scored no touchdowns in 12 appearances this season. Considering his experience, he's the favorite to be the team's top rusher, but rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller (ankle) and practice-squad call-up Jordan Mims also are on hand for RB reps.