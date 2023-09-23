Williams, who was already ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints due to a hamstring injury, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was a bit unexpected. Williams reportedly "tweaked" his hamstring in Monday's win over the Panthers and failed to practice all week, but the prevailing sentiment was that the veteran would return in the near future. Saturday's designation means the earliest Williams can return is towards the end of October, and by that point Alvin Kamara will be far past his three-game suspension to begin the season. Expect Tony Jones and the finally healthy Kendre Miller (hamstring) to get a lot of opportunities against a vulnerable Packers defense in Week 3.