Williams (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams left Monday's eventual win at Carolina in the second quarter and was unable to return. On Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen said that Williams will require "some time" to get past his hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's thus no surprise that Williams is opening Week 3 prep with no activity. If Williams is limited or sidelined Sunday at Green Bay, the Saints likely will roll with Tony Jones as their lead option on the ground, with Taysom Hill (knee) and potentially Kendre Miller (hamstring) also mixing in for change-of-pace work.