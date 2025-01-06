Williams notched eight rushes for 15 yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 27-19 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Williams logged at least eight carries for the first time since Week 2. The Saints had been eliminated from playoff contention multiple weeks ago and were without multiple key offensive starters Sunday, inlcuding running back Alvin Kamara (groin) as well as RB2 Kendre Miller (concussion). This left Williams to split carries with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was elevated from the practice for Week 18, and these two combined for a paltry 41 rushing yards on 16 carries. This caps off what was easily the least prodcutive season of Williams' career, finishing with fewer than 100 carries and 300 rushing yards for the first time in eight seasons. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $12 million contract with New Orleans in March of 2023, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team move on him from ahead of the 2025 regular season.