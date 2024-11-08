Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after aggravating a groin injury this week, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Williams opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back capped sessions before ending it with a DNP on Friday. He thus appears to be truly questionable following comments from interim coach Darren Rizzi, who said Williams isn't likely to play Sunday, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Assuming Williams is deemed inactive about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Jordan Mims will be the running back to see action whenever starter Alvin Kamara needs a breather.