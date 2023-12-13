Coach Dennis Allen said Williams was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Both Williams and Kendre Miller (ankle) operated with caps on their reps to begin Week 15 prep, leaving Alvin Kamara as the only healthy running back on New Orleans' active roster. As a result, the situation has spurred the expected signing of free-agent RB James Robinson, which has yet to be confirmed. Williams himself will have to more opportunities this week to get back to all activity before the Saints potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.