Williams (hamstring) is expected to be activated and suit up for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, potentially resulting in a three-headed backfield split, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Williams, who hasn't played since Week 2, is expected to officially come off IR prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. He hasn't yet suited up for a game alongside Alvin Kamara this season, so fantasy managers have yet to see how New Orleans' backfield split will be divvied up with all the team's main RBs healthy. If Williams has no workload limitations, he could take notable work from Kamara, while rookie Kendre Miller has shown occasional flashes this season and may still be involved on offense versus Jacksonville as a No. 3 or change-of-pace option. Of course, Williams' nose for the end zone makes him a candidate to find fantasy success even without necessarily logging an even workload split, should he benefit from the right gamescript.