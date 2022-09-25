Winston (back/ankle) is Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Winston has suffered injuries in both contests this season, including four small fractures in his back Week 1 in Atlanta and an ankle issue last Sunday against the Buccaneers. Predictably, he was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, but he'll continue to gut through what's deemed to be a "painful" issue, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. On the campaign, Winston has completed 65 percent of his passes for 505 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

