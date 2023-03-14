The Saints and Winston agreed to a restructured contract Monday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
The two-year deal that Winston signed last offseason initially came with a cap hit of $15.6 million for 2023. Following the restructure, though, he'll be able to make up to $8 million in the coming campaign, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Winston started the first three games of this past season for New Orleans before effectively getting shut down after Week 3 in favor of Andy Dalton, despite attaining full health by Week 7. Now with Derek Carr landing a four-year, $150 million contract with the team this offseason, Winston will remain a backup this fall.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Offered restructured deal•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Likely cap casualty•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Relegated to backup role in 2022•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Not 100 percent, per Allen•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Won't start despite being healthy•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Status for Week 8 to be determined•