Winston (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Winston will gut out the back issue that capped his practice reps throughout Week 2 prep. While he's suiting up, his top running back Alvin Kamara won't be, leaving the backfield to the likes of Mark Ingram (ankle) and Dwayne Washington (hamstring). The Saints thus may roll with a more pass-heavy game plan, especially with Tom Brady and company on the other side. In the season opener in Atlanta last Sunday, Winston completed 23 of 34 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Listed as questionable, should play•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Another limited session•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited by back discomfort•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Stellar in second half of win•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Sharp in preseason cameo•