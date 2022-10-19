Winston (back/ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Arizona, but coach Dennis Allen has yet to name the Saints' starting quarterback between Winston and Andy Dalton (back), Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints have listed Winston as limited on each of their last six injury reports, and while he'll be active for a second straight contest, it's unclear if he's healthy enough to usurp Dalton for the No. 1 role. Allen doesn't have to tip his hand at any point before Thursday's kickoff, but if Winston is deemed fit to start after missing three games due to four small fractures in his back and an ankle injury, he'll be doing so without wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle).