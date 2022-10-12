Winston (back/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Winston sat out the Saints' last two games as he tended to a number of injuries, including four small fractures in his back and an ankle concern. While he may be limited in his first practice since Week 3, his presence on the field Wednesday is a step in the right direction as the Saints prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. As for the receiving corps, Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) weren't spotted on the field Wednesday, so Winston may not have some of his top targets this weekend, assuming he makes it all the way back.
