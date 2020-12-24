The Saints reinstated Winston from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Winston was added to the list Sunday after being deemed a close contact of a person infected with the virus, but after self-isolating and testing negative over the last several days, he's been cleared to rejoin the Saints. The quarterback has presumably been staying connected with the Saints through virtual meetings during the team's Week 16 prep, so Winston could be available to back up Drew Brees in Friday's game against the Vikings.