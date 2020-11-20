Winston will serve as the backup to Taysom Hill during Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Winston was thrust into action after Drew Brees (chest) exited last weekend's win over San Francisco, but he was lackluster and completed just 6 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards despite playing the entire second half. Coach Sean Payton has since elected to allow Hill the entire portion of starting reps at practice, and Schefter reports that Winston won't be involved in any offensive packages against the Falcons, hints that New Orleans' decision to roll with Hill under center is a firm one. Even with Brees on track to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks, it looks like Winston may not get another chance to enter the lineup.