The Browns are reportedly closing in on a deal to add Winston, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.
If such a move indeed transpires, Winston -- who is still technically under contract with the Saints -- would be in line to replace Joe Flacco as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. The Browns also roster Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but Winston -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft -- has ample starting experience, and Watson is coming off an injury-shortened 2023 campaign.
