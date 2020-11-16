Coach Sean Payton said Monday that he won't reveal a starting quarterback until later in the week following news that Drew Brees (ribs) is out 2-to-3 weeks, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

It's a two-man race between Winston and Taysom Hill, and both quarterbacks likely will handle first-team reps in practice this week before Payton names a starter. Winston was mediocre in place of Brees in Sunday's win over San Francisco; he completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Hill was up to his usual tricks, piling up 45 yards on eight carries but didn't attempt a pass. This Sunday's matchup against the Falcons' last-ranked pass defense would be an ideal opportunity for Winston to showcase his skills for the Saints and other teams who could be interested in his services next season, and he'll be an intriguing fantasy streamer if that's the case.