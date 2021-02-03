Coach Sean Payton hopes Winston will re-sign with the Saints, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Drew Brees is expected to retire, while Taysom Hill is under contract through 2021 with a cap hit of $16.2 million. The Saints chose Hill over Winston when Brees missed time during the 2020 regular season, but it sounds like Payton will give Winston a fair shot to win the starting job if he stays in New Orleans. Of course, the 27-year-old QB might find a better contract or job opportunity elsewhere, as the Saints will need to do some cap gymnastics to become compliant for 2021.