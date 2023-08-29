Winston (wrist) was held out of practice Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Winston hurt his wrist in the Saints' exhibition finale Sunday against Houston. The veteran quarterback put together a solid preseason, completing 35 of 50 pass attempts for 354 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His injury has been deemed minor, so it's likely that Winston will be ready to go as Derek Carr's backup when New Orleans begins the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Tennessee.