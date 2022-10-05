Winston (back/ankle/hip) was unable to practice Wednesday, instead focusing on rehab, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. "We're just trying to get him healthy," coach Dennis Allen said.

After playing through the pain the first three games of the season, Winston took a seat this past Sunday against the Vikings in London, yielding quarterback duties to Andy Dalton. Winston's current medical chart includes four small fractures in his back, an ankle issue and a hip flexor injury, so it's unclear when exactly he may be able to mix into drills, let alone be cleared for game action. Dalton again will be the next QB up if Winston needs to sit Sunday against the Seahawks.