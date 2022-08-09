Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Winston (knee/foot) is day-to-day, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Allen also revealed that the injury sustained by Winston during Monday's practice is a sprained foot. Winston, who is also in the later stages of recovering from a left ACL tear, has already been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans, which leaves Andy Dalton primed to lead the first-team offense. It remains to be seen when Winston will be cleared to return to game action, considering that the Saints could be cautious in easing him back, but it's a relief to see that the 28-year-old has at least avoided a serious injury.
