Winston (back/ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Winston played through fractures in his back during the Saints' loss against the Buccaneers in Week 2, and he's expected to suit up again despite now also nursing an ankle issue. The quarterback practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday, and Winston is now expected to avoid an appearance on New Orleans' inactive list, which will be released ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.