Winston (back/ankle) said he's preparing to play Sunday against the Vikings despite missing practice Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Winston suffered four small fractures in his back Week 1 and added an ankle injury Week 2, but he's so far been able to play through both injuries, albeit at something less than his best (it doesn't help that he's also coming back from an ACL tear last year). Both Winston and coach Dennis Allen said they expect the QB to start this Sunday in London, with Winston reportedly expected back on the practice field Thursday. Andy Dalton took first-team reps Wednesday.