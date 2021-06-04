Winston seems like the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback job over Taysom Hill this summer, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

Even though the Saints turned to Hill as the starter last season when Drew Brees went down, Hill had been in New Orleans since 2017 while Winston had only been there for a matter of months. Now that Winston has considerably more experience in Sean Payton's system, it appears the 2015 No. 1 overall pick and true pocket passer is being viewed as the better long-term option for New Orleans to build around than the dual-threat Hill. However, the Saints aren't practicing on-field like most other teams during OTAs this year, per Amie Just of NOLA.com, so no one has actually seen anything to confirm that Winston is being geared up as the clear starter. We should know more in late July when the Saints start training camp.