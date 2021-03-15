The Saints are trying to re-sign Winston, who would then enter a job battle with Taysom Hill during training camp, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

If the two sides can't work it out, Winston will become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He could still re-sign with New Orleans after that point, but the Saints would be taking a risk. If Winston were to leave, It isn't clear if the Saints would hand Hill the starting job or bring in another QB to compete with him this summer.