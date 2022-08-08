Winston (knee) sustained a foot injury at Monday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Initially, coach Dennis Allen noted Winston "rolled his ankle," resulting in an early exit from the session, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. But both Johnson and Jane Slater of NFL Network received confirmation after the fact that Winston is tending to a foot issue. Winston is in the later stages of his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he suffered Week 8 of last season, so the Saints may exercise utmost caution while he recovers from the current concern. If Winston is sidelined for any length of time, Andy Dalton is on hand to handle to reps with the first-team offense.