Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Winston (back/ankle/hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Winston has missed three straight practices while dealing with a trio of injuries, and it appears that Andy Dalton is trending towards starting versus the Vikings, while Taysom Hill (ribs) would act as his backup. With Michael Thomas (foot) already ruled out, it will fall to Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) to work as the Saints' top wideouts, while Alvin Kamara (ribs) could also see expanded opportunities as a receiver.