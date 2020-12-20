The Saints placed Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, making him ineligible to play Week 15 versus the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The NFL announced no new positive COVID-19 tests earlier Sunday, so Winston may have been deemed a close contact of an infected person or persons. Regardless, the timing of Winston's move to the list leaves Taysom Hill as the only backup option at quarterback behind starter Drew Brees (shoulder), who was reinstated from injured reserve Saturday following a four-game absence. Hill, who had started in place of Brees, was poised to fill a "jack-of-all-trades" role Week 15, while the Saints had planned on having Winston serve as Brees' direct backup.