The Saints are expected to release Winston as a post-June 1 cut, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
New Orleans can save $12.8 million against the cap by releasing Winston, who was relegated to backup duties down the stretch of the 2022 campaign, after June 1. With the team expected to an official agreement with Derek Carr imminently, Winston is clearly an odd man out in the Saints' quarterback room. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton is scheduled to hit free agency, giving New Orleans a clear need at the No. 2 quarterback spot.
