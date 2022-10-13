Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling for his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
