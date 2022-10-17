Winston (back/ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Winston was active for Week 6, but he's still not 100 percent and operated as a backup to Andy Dalton (back). Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Winston won't be thrust into game action until he is back to full strength, so if Dalton is available, expect the veteran quarterback to continue drawing starts for New Orleans.
